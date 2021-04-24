Covid vaccination begins in Sudan’s remote northern state

With nearly one billion vaccine doses against Covid-19 administered worldwide, according to an AFP tally, we visited some of the more remote locations around the globe where people are getting their jabs.

In this video, healthcare workers are seen receiving vaccinations against the coronavirus in a remote village in northern Sudan, where medications and health services are often lacking, in part of a nationwide inoculation campaign that began last month.

The AstraZeneca vaccinations, which Sudan secured last month through the COVAX initiative, were handed out to health staff in the modest medical centre of the village of Seer, some 40km north of Dongola in Sudan’s Northern State.

“Thank God, as a start, we at the health ministry managed to provide three thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. We have set up workshops and trained medical staff on the methods to sterilise and follow up on the complications (of the vaccine) which may occur. There is a team overseeing it (vaccination centre) and we have sixteen other centres across the state.”– Mosaab Mohammed, general -director for the health ministry in the Northern State.

As of 20 April, the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic has risen to 2,281 and the total number of cases to 32,244 according to Sudan’s health ministry.

Sourced from Africanews