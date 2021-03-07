Coming2America: I hate Davido, but glad they used his song – Dencia

Popular singer and businesswoman, Dencia, has taken to Twitter and expressed her disgust towards Nigerian singer Davido whose song was featured in the new movie Coming 2 America.

Taking to Twitter, Dencia revealed that even the producers of the movie should have included more African artistes in the movie.

She listed the likes of Yemi Alade, Omawumi and others, and stated that they would have done a more perfect job.

She wrote;

Idf with Davido but happy they used him & his lying ass song on here #ComingToAmerica2 should have used more African artists, yemi alade will fit in perfectly with her village girl style,omawumi, funke & so many people but idk their names Rn.Overall they’d have kept it.

