Coke bottler commences operations in Malawi

BLANTYRE, MALAWI, 5 September 2022 – Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), the largest Coca-Cola bottler in Africa, commenced operations in Malawi on 29 August 2022. This follows the closing of the transaction with Castel (Southern Bottlers Limited, or SOBO) to acquire Castel’s soft drinks business through CCBA’s local subsidiary Coca-Cola Beverages Limited (CCBL).

Jacques Vermeulen, CCBA CEO said, “We see a compelling long-term growth opportunity in Malawi that will benefit our business as well as consumers in this market. Furthermore, it will allow us to share best practices and achieve enhanced efficiencies which, in turn, will mean an improved and more seamless service for customers.”

The creation of CCBA in 2016 was designed to advance a consolidated, more successful Coca-Cola system in Africa and create more shared opportunities for the business and communities across the value-chain, including local suppliers and retailers.

Said Norton Kingwill, CCBA’s CFO: “CCBA’s aim is to leverage our scale and build capabilities that accelerate sustainable growth. We believe this acquisition aligns very well with that ambition.”