Cobhams, Mavin Records, Osiberu, Others For Make Music Lagos

By Ngozi Egenuka 14 June 2023 | 10:30 am Make Music Lagos, a yearly music festival, has returned this year with a line up of activities geared towards celebrating music day.

…… Festival returns, commemorates music day

Make Music Lagos, a yearly music festival, has returned this year with a line up of activities geared towards celebrating music day.

With the aim of uniting music and business through talent showcase and collaboration, this year’s edition, would be laced with star-studded performances, immersive workshops, and insightful panel discussions on issues that would benefits all stakeholders within and outside the music industry.

The eight edition, kicks off from June 13 to 25. The festival kicks off with My Song is Your Song, a global song swap in which music creators all across the world will swap songs based on interest or genre. Artistes will then produce a cover of each other’s song and post the cover on the World Music Day, June 21 online. This initiative allows for international collaboration of artistes to try out new songs and new languages.

Music Business Conference would be held on June 15, with the theme ‘Win-Win Partnerships: Exploring Collaborative Opportunities.” Renowned experts will share insights and discuss how stakeholders in the industry and other related industries can collaborate and create mutual growth and benefits. Some of the panelists includes, COO- Mavin Records, Tega Ogehnejobo; Managing Director, Sony Publishing, Godwin Tom; Executive Director, Anchor Insurance, Ebose Osegha; Founder/CEO, Soundhalla, David Igbokwe; Entertainment Lawyer, Yemisi Falaye; Movie Director and Producer, Jade Osiberu; Music Producer, Cobhams Asuquo; Music Consultant and Curator, Shola (Shullz) Mogaji, amongst others.

Pop-Up-Worship, a gospel concert, follows at the University of Lagos Main Auditorium. A rich line of artistes such as Spirit of Prophecy, Anendlessocean, Sinmidele, Neon Adejo, MagPsalm, Spirit of David, Gospel Force amongst others are set to perform.

The ShutDown concert, which is the grand finale will hold on the 25th of June at Muson Centre with a line up of artistes.

Project Lead, Make Music Lagos, Adeola Akinyemi, speaking at a press briefing, yesterday, said that the annual event is unifying Nigerians through music, bringing people together from all walks of life, transcending barriers of language, culture, and background.

“Make Music Lagos is a melting pot of unity and harmony, showcasing Nigerian Culture to the World. Make Music Lagos is promoting Nigerian music and culture on a global stage, showing the world the vibrancy, talent, and creative spirit of our nation through this extraordinary music festival. This year’s edition of Make Music Lagos will feature a diverse array of events, including concerts, open-mic sessions, music production workshops, and street performances spread across Lagos. Emerging and established artists from various genres will grace the stages, captivating audiences with their soul-stirring melodies, infectious rhythms, and electrifying performances.

“The festival aims to bring together music lovers, industry professionals, and artists alike, fostering collaboration, inspiration, and growth. We especially thank our partners who have collaborated with us to make this edition a success. Their support and involvement will undoubtedly elevate the festival to new heights, enabling us to showcase the incredible talent and creativity that Nigeria’s music scene has to offer. Together, we will celebrate the power of music and nurture a thriving industry,” she said.

Sourced From Nigerian Music