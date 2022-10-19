Chude Jideonwo’s “Awaiting Trial” tells the Story of the Historic #EndSARS Protests in Nigeria | WATCH

Following the reveal of his “Awaiting Trial” documentary film, Chude Jideonwo has released the entire project today on his YouTube and it’ll be available for free for five days.

“It’s taken a lifetime of visioning and two years in production, but finally, my life’s work in the media has led me into a new extension as a filmmaker. We have launched an international factual film studio with offices in Lagos, London and New York – and we have announced our first film, ‘Awaiting Trial’, that tells the story of the historic #EndSARs protests, police brutality and Nigeria’s deadly criminal justice system,” Chude says about the film.

Awaiting Trial follows the lives of 3 central families caught by the injustice of the Nigerian Police and down held by its criminal justice system. It presents the devastating ramifications of the injustice of the Nigerian Police, not just in terms of justice and fairness, but in terms of destroying families, upturning mental balance, and creating an environment and culture of fear.

It features interviews with families who lost their children, spanning Lagos, Anambra to Ogbomosho, and those at the frontlines of the #EndSARS protests, including musician Folarin Falana (a.k.a Falz), actor Adebowale Adedayo (a.k.a Mr Macaroni), activist Rinu Oduala and Nigerian legal practitioner Olumide Akpata, among others.

Watch the video below:

