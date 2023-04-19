Champions League: Mané’s Bayern eye Remontada in Man City decider

Will Sadio Mané and Leroy Saané be paired up to topple Manchester City tonight (Apr. 19) in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals?

One week after their 3-0 defeat to the Citizens in England and their violent post-match dispute their coach Thomas Tuchel said Tuesday (Apr.18) that the case was closed. The German said he’d rely on the two players from Senegal’s southern region of Casamance.

“Sadio will take part. Sadio will be in the squad. Because the thing was ticked off and was already ticked off with the decision of last Thursday. We will await if he plays tomorrow right from the beginning,” he told the press.

“Now that the case is already closed, subject already died. So I don’t think that this will give us a huge boost. This kind of energy in the dressing room it shows also the determination and shows like that it’s alive, that the players are not happy, that the players like are angry with themselves with each other, which can be used as a which is also kind of a form of energy.”

Sadio Mané was reportedly was fined a record 350,000 euros and there is speculation that he could leave Bayern next summer.

In the meantime, the Bavarian giant has a feat to achieve tonight. The fixture will kick off at 9 PM UTC +2 at the Allianz Arena of Munich.

Sourced from Africanews