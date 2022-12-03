Celebs, fans celebrate Davido with star-studded concert

Many artistes performed at a concert organised in honour of pop star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, to celebrate his birthday and entertain fans. The singer turned 30 on November 21, 2022.

Recall that Davido had been keeping a low profile since he and his partner, Chioma, lost their son, Ifeanyi, on Monday, October 31, 2022. Shortly after the tragic incident, Davido had postponed his ‘Are We African Yet’ concert, which was scheduled to take place in Atlanta, United States of America, on November 18, 2022.

The fans concert which held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Lagos State, was well attended by fans who were excited to see many of their favourite artistes perform for free. Many artistes at the event performed some of Davido’s songs.

The event was hosted by popular event host and video jockey, Do2Tun, and featured performances by artistes such as Aboriomoh Raymond (Dremo), Omoniyi Raphael (Zlatan), Abiola Akinbiyi (Bella Shmurda), Tobechukwu Okolie (Peruzzi), Victor Adere (Victor AD), and Young John.

In the course of the event, fans held out their flashlights as they maintained a one minute silence to mourn the late Ifeanyi.