Business Integrity Roundtable : ENGAGING AFRICAN SMES IN CORRUPTION PREVENTION

What: Roundtable on Engaging African SMES in Corruption Prevention

Who: The African Development Bank and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

When 5 December 2022, 11:30 – 13:00 GMT (12:30 – 14:00 CEST)

Where: Virtual, REGISTER HERE

The African Development Bank and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development are pleased to invite you to a virtual Regional Business Integrity Roundtable on Engaging African SMEs in preventing corruption.

Organised under the framework of the OECD African Development Bank Joint Initiative to Support Business Integrity and Anti-bribery Efforts in Africa, the Roundtable looks ahead to the forthcoming OECD Toolkit to raise awareness and prevent corruption in SMEs. The event will feature discussion of how stakeholders across the region can more effectively engage African SMEs in the fight against corruption.

The roundtable will bring together governments, international organisations, business organisations, companies and members of civil society from Africa and beyond. Participants will explore how best to tailor outreach measures and incentives to the specific needs of SMEs. They will also consider the role of multilateral development banks in fostering engagement with African SMEs.

