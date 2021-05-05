You are here
Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ certified Gold in the U. S., sets new Nigerian record

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy’s single “Ye” has been certified Gold by Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

 reports Burnaboy’s song joins growing list of records be Gold certified in U.S.

list includes  ‘If’, and ‘Fall’, by Davido as well as ‘Come Closer’ by Wizkid have all previously achieved massive feat.

In the U.S. , the RIAA awards certification is based on the number of albums and singles sold through retail and other ancillary markets.

A Gold record is a single or album sells 500,000 units (records, tapes or compact discs).

NAN reports “Ye” was released on August 6, 2018, as the sixth single from his third studio album “Outside.”

The song was produced by record producer Phantom.

It peaked at number 26 and 31 on Billboard’s BillboardMainstream R&/Hip-Hop and R&/Hip-hop Airplay charts, respectively.

“Ye” won Song of the Year and Listener’s Choice at the 2019Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

It also won Song of the Year and was nominated for Best Pop Single and Best Recording of the Year at The Headies 2019. (NAN)

