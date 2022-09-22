Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ becomes longest-charting No.1 song on UK’s Afrobeats chart

‘Last Last’, Burna Boy’s hit song, has become the longest-running number-one track from the past 12 months on the Afrobeats chart in the U…

‘Last Last’, Burna Boy’s hit song, has become the

longest-running number-one track from the past 12 months on the Afrobeats chart

in the United Kingdom (UK).

Official Charts Company, which compiles the data, announced

this in a statement on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the

initiative, launched in 2020.

The chart is compiled based on sales and streams in the UK.

It also incorporates audio and video streams, downloads, and physical sales.

It examines the best performing tracks and artistes in the

UK and the number of tracks that crossed over from the official Afrobeats chart

into the official singles chart top 40 and top 100.

According to the statement, ‘Last Last’ also emerge as the

longest-running number-one track ever recorded by the chart, with 13

consecutive weeks on top.

It added that Burna Boy is also the artiste that has

appeared the most times in the UK’s Official Afrobeats Chart over the past 12

months, while Asake and NSG ranked second and third respectively.

It also revealed that the best performing track based on

streams and sales in the UK over the past 12 months was Fireboy’s ‘Peru’

featuring Ed Sheeran.

“Burna Boy’s ‘Last

Last’ and Fireboy DML’s Peru are among the 11 tracks from the past 12 months

that have crossed over from the UK’s Official Afrobeats Chart into the UK’s

Official Singles Chart Top 100 and Top 40, peaking at Number 4 and Number 2 respectively,”

it reads.

To mark the charts’ first anniversary, BBC 1Xtra is

scheduled to air an extended two-hour official Afrobeats chart show with Eddie

Kadi on September 25.

The statement said the show will be “joined by some of the

artistes that have made the biggest impact on the charts over the last 12

months”.

Sourced From Nigerian Music