Nigerian-based South African artist, Emmanuel Eboigbe Ikechukwu, with the stage name Emmy Godson, just dropped a new song titled “Inside Life,” under his record label, Ebik Records.

Emmygodson has had a passion for singing since 2010, but he had to take a break and is now fully back, having dropped serve songs from the “Gra Gra Gra” to “Zero Competition” featuring Payseen.

Listen to the track below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music