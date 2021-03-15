Burna Boy joins Wizkid as Grammy Awards winner

Burna Boy on Sunday night won his first-ever Grammy Awards, just as Ayo Balogun, also known as Wizkid, did.

Burna Boy won a Grammy for the Best World Music Album with his latest album: “Twice as Tall,” released in August 2020, defeating other strong contenders, including Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar and Tianariwen.

The album was produced by Telz, P2J, Timberland, Leriq, Rexxie, Skread, Andre Harris, Jae5, Mike Dean, and other.

The song also featured guest appearances from Naughty by Nature, the Kenyan band, Sauti Sol; Senegal’s Youssou N’Dour; and Chris Martin of Coldplay

