Buju debut concert for Lagos





Afrobeat singer and rave of the moment, Daniel Benson, known as Buju, recently announced that his first major concert, tagged; Sorry I’m Late, will hold at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Lagos on December 22.

Buju is presently enjoying global recognition and acceptance based on his hit single and notable collaborations; a kind of catalogue and growth only a few new artistes can boast of. Having made hit songs with some of Africa’s biggest entertainers like Wizkid, Timaya, Burna Boy, Zlatan, Ladipoe, and Savage among others; Buju assures fans of a top notch performance in the coming concert.

He disclosed that his To Your Ears Entertainment outfit is teaming up with showbiz giant, Achievas Entertainment Limited, to provide world class standard shows judging by their past records of ground breaking concerts that include OLIC 1-3, Davido 30BG, and Burna Boy live in concert. Speaking with an Executive Director of Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Cole Chiori, he said: ‘‘This concert is aimed at showcasing the genius of Buju; where he’ll be performing existing hit songs and new songs from his latest body of works; also titled; Sorry I’m Late









Sourced From Nigerian Music