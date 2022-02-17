Buhari The Pharaoh v. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the persecuted and tortured leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), came to court yesterday in the same clothes he has been wearing since June 2021.

His leading counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) told the court: “My Lord will still see the defendant in the same uniform my lord warned against in the last proceedings. My Lord, he does not have glasses to wear and his sight is deteriorating. Since 2015, his glasses were taken away from him by the DSS. The one he wore before his extraordinary rendition from Kenya was also taken away from him,” Ozekhome argued.







Addressing newsmen after the court’s proceedings, Ozekhome said, “The DSS has continuously breached the orders of this court.

“He (Kanu) has been using one cloth since June last year. That’s not good for any human being. The repetitiveness alone is itself a problem when you continue to wear the same cloth. To continue to wear the same cloth is not good for his psyche, for his psychology, for his mental health, for his physical health, and for his spiritual health.”

Quoting copiously from the Old Testament: Exodus 8:19, Lamentation 3:37, Genesis 18:15, and Jeremiah 32:27, invoking the name of Pharaoh in the persecution of the Israelites, Ozekhome said “the fingers of God is on this matter.” The name Pharaoh is synonymous with wickedness. A wicked leader abuses power and the people. Though elected as a democratic president, Muhammadu Buhari has turned into a hard-hearted totalitarian tyrant who subverts the rule of law, flouts court orders, detains critics and activists without trial. Through his secret police, DSS, Buhari has turned Nigeria into apartheid.

A wicked leader will lie to get what he wants. A wicked leader cares more about himself than his people. Buhari lies deliriously with his signature sick smiles. He lied that he’ll lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty when in fact in his seven years plus rule, he has impoverished 180 million Nigerians. He is only concerned about himself. Nigerians have no equipped and well-staffed hospitals to go to when they are sick, but Buhari has a permanent suite in a London infirmary. When his son had a bike accident, he was flown to Germany for treatment. His wife Aisha, has permanently relocated to Dubai to escape from the ancient evils plaguing Nigeria.

Buhari as a wicked leader initiates and supports policies that make life harder for poor Nigerians and weaken the country. Buhari is worse than Pharaoh. Like Pharaoh, Buhari is an archetype of a wicked leader. Nelson Mandela reminds us of the blessings a great leader brings his country. But what about Buhari a bad leader, a Pharaoh? Buhari like Pharaoh is an archetype of a wicked leader. He brings suffering, terror, fear, violence, hatred, division, poverty, nepotism that fuels agitation for separation.

“When the righteous are in authority the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” (Proverbs 29:2). National prosperity and political happiness are directly related to the moral character of a country’s leader. Nigerians have been thrown into national mourning since Buhari came to power over seven years ago.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters