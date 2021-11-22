Brussels protest against extended virus measures

12 hours ago

Thousands of people gathered in central Brussels Sunday to protest against the reinforced measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, which the government imposed to counter the latest spike in cases. Many among them also protested against the strong advice to get vaccinated, and any potential moves to impose mandatory shots. The protest march lined up behind a huge banner saying “Together for Freedom.” Some protesters used smoke bombs and firecrackers, but no vioence could be seen during the early stage of the protest that is due to conclude outside European Union headquarters. Over the past several days, there have been marches in many European nations as one government after another tightened measures. Dutch police arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands on Saturday, following much worse violence the previous night.

Sourced from Africanews