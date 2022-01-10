Breaking: Juju Singer, Dayo Kujore dies

Veteran juju singer, Dayo Kujore is dead.

Sources in the home of the popular singer first announced his death Monday.

Hours after, the singer’s widow reportedly confirmed the demise.

The Nation reliably gathered that the singer was confirmed dead at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, Lagos.

Dayo Kujore was born on April 4, 1958 in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

He would have turned 64 on April 4, 2022.

He began playing the guitar at 10 and rose to become popular for creating a new tune from the Juju genre called Soko music.

Some of his released albums include Elevation, Wisdom, Joy, Easy Life, and the popular Soko Xtra.

Details shortly…

Sourced From Nigerian Music