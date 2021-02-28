Blue United, Mkers and Complexity complete elite group of the world’s best FIFA esports clubs

Thrilling final day of competition sees Blue United eFC, Mkers and back-to-back winner Complexity Gaming claim victories

The zone winners join Dire Wolves, 25eSports and ELS Torneios Online, who conquered the throne in their region yesterday

Attention now turns to the eagerly awaited FIFAe World Cup™ and the FIFAe Nations Cup™ which will take place later this year

A historic final day at the FIFAe Club World Cup™ saw the world’s best EA SPORTS FIFA 21 clubs from around the world crowned with Blue United eFC, Mkers and Complexity Gaming joining yesterday’s winners. This means that all six FIFAe Club World Cup zone winners have now been confirmed after a world-class competition that started with 480 teams in the qualification rounds.

The elite group of the six FIFAe Club World Cup zone winners have earned ultimate glory and can name themselves the best FIFA esports club in their respective regions:

Zone 1 (Oceania): Dire Wolves – Dylan Campbell (Australia) & Joshua King (New Zealand)

Zone 2 (Asia): Blue United eFC – Sho Nakashima (Japan) & Shota Sato (Japan)

Zone 3 (Africa & Middle East): 25eSports – Abdulaziz Alsabyani (Saudi Arabia) & Ziad Alghamdi (Saudi Arabia)

Zone 4 (Europe): Mkers – Daniele Paolucci (Italy) & Oliver Uttgren (Sweden)

Zone 5 (South America) ELS Torneios Online – Paulo Henrique Chaves (Brazil) & Matheus Henrique (Brazil)

Zone 6 (North America): Complexity Gaming – Max Popov (United States) & Joksan Redona (United States)

On the final day of the competition Blue United eFC and WICKED esports battled it out to be named Zone 2 (Asia) winner, before Astralis and Mkers took centre stage to see who would be named Europe’s (Zone 4) best team. The final fixture of the tournament then saw New York City esports and Complexity Gaming from Zone 6 fight it out for the North American crown before the curtain closed on the first major FIFAe tournament of 2021.

“Today’s finals showcased what this competition is all about – passion, teamwork and players creating club legacies on the world’s biggest stage of competitive FIFA! On behalf of everyone at FIFA, I congratulate all six winners who showed extraordinary skills individually but also as a team,” said Christian Volk, Director of eFootball and Gaming at FIFA.

All eyes are now on the FIFAe World Cup™ featuring the best individual players and the FIFAe Nations Cup™ which creates a stage for the best nations from all around the world. These events are scheduled to take place later this year.

Fans of FIFAe can catch up on all the latest news throughout the year via FIFA.gg and the FIFAe social media channels including Twitter and Instagram.

Sourced from FIFA