Blaqbonz Excited About His Upcoming Single With Basketmouth And 2Baba
Blaqbonez is so exited about his new collaboration with Superstar Basketmouth and Songwriter 2Baba.
Iconic Nigeria musician is cooking a street/pop single titled “TROUBLE” which will be dropping by Thursday 11th of November 2021.
READ ALSO: “Stop Doing Harmful Things In Name Of Challenges,” Rapper Blaqbonez Advises
Blaqbonez also shared that he never thought of a collaboration like this but he is so happy.
The street can’t wait for the release of the single.
Blaqbonez wrote on his page “Never thought a collaboration like this could ever happen,with one of the two greatest celebrity in Nigeria/Africa,when they specifically requested me on the song,shit melted my heart.”
See post below: