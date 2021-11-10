Blaqbonz Excited About His Upcoming Single With Basketmouth And 2Baba

Blaqbonez is so exited about his new collaboration with Superstar Basketmouth and Songwriter 2Baba.

Iconic Nigeria musician is cooking a street/pop single titled “TROUBLE” which will be dropping by Thursday 11th of November 2021.

Blaqbonez also shared that he never thought of a collaboration like this but he is so happy.

The street can’t wait for the release of the single.

Blaqbonez wrote on his page “Never thought a collaboration like this could ever happen,with one of the two greatest celebrity in Nigeria/Africa,when they specifically requested me on the song,shit melted my heart.”

See post below:

