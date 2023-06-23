Beyoncé Donates £8,000 To Struggling Nigerian Restaurant In North London

Popular American singer, Beyoncé has donated £8,000 to a struggling Nigerian restaurant in North London, who were at a risk of closure due to rising energy bills.

Chuku’s, a Nigerian tapas restaurant in Tottenham run by brother and sister duo Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederik, were one of 10 winners to receive a grant from the music superstar this month.

As part of her Renaissance World Tour, the ‘Halo’ hitmaker’s foundation BeyGOOD had pledged to donate a share of $1 million (£806,000) to ten businesses in cities around the world.

READ ALSO: “Songs By Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B Are Filled With Satanism, Stop Listening To Them” – Solomon Buchi Advices Christians

Chuku’s found themselves facing difficult times after launching during the pandemic including struggling with the cost of rising energy bills.

Luckily for the siblings, they have now been given an extra boost by Beyonce’s foundation, with the grant awarded during the Black Parade Small Business Impact Luncheon, created by BeyGOOD to “celebrate people, communities, and small businesses impacted by economic inequities worldwide”.

Chuku co-founder Emeka said of the win: ‘This grant couldn’t be more welcome. Chuku’s, like other restaurants that don’t have a financial reserve, has been battered by lockdowns and the cost of living crisis.

‘Every day, we’re fighting to stay open to make it to our fourth birthday.’’ he said.

‘’This money will make that fight a little easier and allow us to continue celebrating Nigerian culture on Tottenham’s High Road for the time being.”

While his sister Ifeyinwa added, “I still can’t quite believe that Beyoncé has backed our restaurant – it feels a bit surreal.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...