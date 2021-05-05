You are here
Sports 

Benatia speaks on Qatar 2022 Magazine Show

Village Reporter , , ,

Welcome to the fourth episode of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Magazine Show, coming to YouTube and FIFA.com every month.

In this month’s show we catch up with former Morocco captain Medhi Benatia, who reflects on the Atlas Lions’ Russia 2018 campaign and talks life at Qatar Star League side Al Duhail.

We also spend a day at the races watching the fastest camels on earth, as well as running through the Qatari desert following one of the world’s toughest extreme treks.

Sourced from FIFA

Follow and like us:

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email