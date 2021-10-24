Home | News | General | Beautiful perfection: Singer Asa continues to make bold fashion statements with unique style in 10 photos

Top Nigerian musician, Bukola Elemide popularly known by her stage name, Asa, is one celebrity who has definitely embodied being a songstress and a fashion icon.

Asa became a household name to many Nigerians in 2007 when her album, also titled Asa (Asha) was released.

A number of people got themselves acquainted with the petite singer who had come with a guitar and a unique sound.

Nigerian singer Asa’s sense of style has evolved beautifully and she now makes striking fashion statements.

At the time, Asa’s style appeared to be restricted or perhaps she was more focused on just her music and nothing else. Gladly, it was good enough to keep people captivated even without paying attention to her looks.

The music star usually appeared on stage in her signature dreadlocks, baggy combat trousers and simple top while armed with a guitar.

Fast forward to 2021, Asa has definitely had a massive upgrade in her style compared to the early years of her career.

Perhaps she was influenced by the country of France, where she is now based, which is mostly known for its luxury, fashion and beauty.

Asa is now known for making striking fashion statements in an array of bold coloured outfits, wide-legged pants, boots, among other things.

However, one thing that has remained constant in her style is her signature dreadlocks.

To celebrate Asa’s unique and beautiful style, Legit.ng has gathered 10 photos of the music star that shows her making bold fashion statements.

See below:

1. A boss lady in her own right:

2. Effortless grace:

3. Still slaying even in casuals:

4. Melanin and pretty blue sky:

5. Pretty in pink:

6. Ain’t nobody badder than Asa:

7. A white tee never looked better:

8. Let your hair down but make a statement while at it:

9. Snow White but with a touch of Melanin:

10. How to rock a pair of jeans and never go wrong:

Lovely.

