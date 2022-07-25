BBNaija 2022 S7: “He’s the content of the season” Nigerians express love for Hermes, crown him winner (Video)

It is barely 24 hours since Big Brother Naija 2022 unveiled the new set of housemates and Nigerians are already picking their winners.

Hermes, one of the male housemates introduced to the house last night, is fast winning the hearts of Nigerians with his hustling spirits.

There is no doubt that Nigerians love people who hustle and take up multiple tasks to make a living.

Hermes is one of such as he has been sighted in several Nigerian artists’ music videos.

Many were surprised to know that the reality star was among the dancers for Davido and Focalistic ‘Ke Star’ remix, Burna Boy’s Vanilla, Zinoleesky’s Kilofeshe, and Buju’s Finesse music videos.

This new revelation has made many fall in love with the reality star.

Nigerians have compared him to Shine ya eyes reality star, Liquorose who was also a dancer.

See some comments below of Nigerians expressing love for him

vanessa_okolie : Basically male liquorose

audreyluxuryhairs : E dey hustle

Irene_eni : Na this boy go win

_spirine_olives : He’s a real hustler and talent bag, he got a fan right here

shibu_shyboo : Male version of Liquorose. Saturday’s are about to be lit!!!

studio9_fotography : Yall aren’t even ready. He’s the content of the season

enna_ameh : My winner. Just letting y’all know

kiddiesbymo : Our winner

Hermes Iyela on Sunday joined other new 12 housemates to be unveiled on Big Brother Naija Season 7 show tagged ‘Level Up’.

The new housemate who hails from Delta state said he is in an intimate relationship with two women and they know each other.

Hermes said he is bringing fun, originality, and everything that comes with his person to the show.

A check on his Instagram page shows that Hermes is also a model and he is being followed by some Nigerian celebrities like Nkechi Blessing and Kaffy. He has also worked with Nigerians music giant, Burna Boy.

Nigerians have also gone ahead to dig out the images of the two women are in intimate relationship with Hermes and they are both aware of their positions.

Some trending videos have shown the BBNaija housemate, Hermes, dancing in Davido, Burnaboy, Zinoleesky and Buju’s music videos. #BBNaijaS7 #Hermes #BBNajia Disclaimer: No copyright infringement intended. All rights and credits reserved to respective owner(s). pic.twitter.com/gT1EFXru01 — #BBNAIJAS7 (@OloriSupergal) July 24, 2022

Sourced From Nigerian Music