African Development Bank debars Entreprise de Commerce et de Construction Immobilière for nine months for fraudulent practices

The African Development Bank Group, on 25 July 2022, announces the nine-month debarment of Entreprise de Commerce et de Construction Immobilière with effect from 27 June 2022. Entreprise de Commerce et de Construction Immobilière is a limited liability company registered under the laws of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Entreprise de Commerce et de Construction Immobilière engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the Rehabilitation of the CCIA Building and Tower B of the African Development Bank in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Rehabilitation of the CCIA Building and Tower B of the African Development Bank was aimed at enabling the Bank to occupy these premises.

During the debarment period, Entreprise de Commerce et de Construction Immobilière and its affiliates will be ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Entreprise de Commerce et de Construction Immobilière will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed projects after it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption

The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

For more information visit https://www.afdb.org/en/about-us/organisational-structure/integrity-and-anti-corruption/

African Development Bank staff and the general public can use secured hotlines of the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.

