Sports 

Basketball Africa League Announces Schedule Adjustment for May 5 Games

Global Author,
The City Oilers (Uganda
CAIRO, Egypt, April 26, 2023/ — The Basketball Africa League (BAL) (https://theBAL.com/) today announced a schedule adjustment for the two games on Friday, May 5 as part of the Nile Conference group phase taking place at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt from April 26 – May 6.
The City Oilers (Uganda) vs. CFV – Beira (Mozambique) game, previously scheduled to tip off at 4:00 p.m. CAT / 9:00 a.m. ET, is now scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CAT / 12:30 p.m. ET.The Petro de Luanda (Angola) vs. Al Ahly (Egypt) game, previously scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. CAT / 12:30 p.m. ET, is now scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. CAT / 9:00 a.m. ET.Both games will air live on Canal+, ESPN (sub-Saharan Africa), NBA TV, Visionary TV, Voice of America and select free-to-air channels across the continent.  The games will also livestream on the NBA App (https://apo-opa.info/3leQJYr), NBA.com and BAL.NBA.com. Fans can view the complete Nile Conference game schedule and purchase tickets at BAL.NBA.com
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Basketball Africa League (BAL).

