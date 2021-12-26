Baptista teams up with Allyson, Adeyinka, others for concert

Gospel singer, Titilope Baptist-Sanusi, popularly known as Baptista, is set to give her fans and lovers of Gospel music a spectacular concert today in Lagos.

She is teaming up with singers, Shola Allyson and Ige Sings; comedians, Gbenga Adeyinka and Woli Agba; as well as DJ Gosporella, Chris Ihuewa and Queen Temi, for the concert, which holds on her birthday.

Speaking on what inspired the concert, Baptista told Sunday Scoop, “I am possessed with a burning desire to minister to people through music, to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ that gives joy to the broken-hearted, hope to the hopeless, courage and healing of the spirit, soul and body.

“Tagged, Sharing Happiness and Love with Humanity; it is not just a concert for people to sing, dance and laugh, it is also a platform to share gifts and reach out to underprivileged children.”

Special guests of honour expected at the event include the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Daniel Olukoya; and the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwoolu.

