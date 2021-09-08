Bangui group seeks to fight misconception about the Central Africa

A group by the name Les parroquets de Bangui which translates to the parrots of Bangui have been making a name for themselves and for the Central African Republic on the international stage for several years now.

This group of actors, which has only been in existence for six years, has already toured the major international stages. After their participation in the world theatre a few days ago in Monaco, they are back in their country and they revealed their sources of inspiration.

“Our source of inspiration is based on facts, reality, everything we can to be able to advocate the different ills of Africa and seek solutions to that,” Nasir Eliakim, manager of the group said.

The journey of the Bangui parrots is laudable, the fruit of hard work and perseverance in terms of personal efforts despite the recurrent crises that the country has experienced, but their goal had to be reached.

“First of all, to be positive about our country when we speak of the Central African Republic, people think of the killings, the repeated coups d’état, so our participation in this World tour helped us boast about our country, the Central African Republic,” Gervais Symphorien, an actor in the group said.

These young talents have been lauded for their impeccable show in different world arenas. The parrots of Bangui are now the pride of the Central African people, and of the entire African continent since they are visible and get sponsorship from various promoters all over the world..

Sourced from Africanews