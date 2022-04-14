BAL 2022: Cobra Sports make their first win in the competition

All the disappointment of defeat for Cape Town Tigers was ended last night in Cairo, with the South African franchise finally winning its first meeting in the BAL Nile Conference.

Evans Ganapamo and his teammates fought hard against the Yaounde’s FAP led by Brice Bidias and Cedric Kenfack.

The two teams went blow for blow without ever-widening the gap.

With a score of 70-70 just a few seconds from the buzzer, Ganapamo made a masterful three-pointer and the Central African small forward revived the Tigers in the race for the final tournament.

The FAP will face the leader, Petro de Luanda, on Saturday.

In the other meeting of the evening, a spectacular match between the Cobra Sports of Juba and the Congolese of Espoir Fukash.

The South Sudanese franchise won 108-82 just as the Tigers signed off their first success of the tournament.

Special mention goes to Mayan Kiir and Padiet Wang, the game’s leading scorers with 24 points each.

The DRC champions didn’t start well in this Nile Conference with two defeats in two games and next face the two best teams of the tournament: Petro de Luanda and the defending champion, Zamalek on Saturday.

