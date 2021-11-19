Ayra Starr Extends Her Music Dominance To South Africa. The Mavin artist has shown her fans that her voice has what it takes to reach the world.

In doing so, she recently got a featuring spot on Gemini Major’s track titled Ooh Lala.

READ ALSO: Ayra Starr Reacts As Fan Compares Her To Simi

The South African Producer, Gemini Major is known for his great touches on AKA’s tracks.

Playing his game so well, he brings the effort of Ayra Starr on his new track.

Sourced From Nigerian Music