Atobatele speaks on dreams for music, new song

Rising music star and Afro pop singer, Adegbesan Rasaq Fisayomi, popularly known as Atobatele has reiterated his desire to establish himself as one of Nigeria’s leading music artistes through relatable songs and commitment to his craft.

Speaking with R about the journey and how he intended to put his name on the lips of many music listeners across different genres, Atobatele stated that making quality music is the bedrock of any serious artiste, adding that he has mastered his game over the years and is ready to unleash a himself on the music scene.

With the industry constantly demanding more from music artistes, the singer insisted that he has what it takes to keep staying on top of his game, no matter what the industry demands from him, even as he noted that only those who don’t know what they have and how to use their music talent will fail along the way.

The Ogun State-born artiste and songwriter who has been catching the attention of music stakeholders added that the expectations from his fans remained high but he is ready to prove to anyone who listens to his music that he didn’t just step into music to add to the numbers but to make a mark.

“I have been working tirelessly in the last few months to bring out the best from what I have been working on. Now that the time to unleash my music talent has come, it will be unfair to my career and those who have always been there for me to let them down. One thing is certain, I will not disappoint my fans and myself.