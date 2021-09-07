You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

At just 21, she owns 5 houses including one in the US, meet Adut Akech, former Sudanese girlfriend of Nigerian singer Runtown » ™

Village Reporter ,

South-Sudanese model, Adut Akech, has bought her first house in the United States of America and she is very excited about it. 

Although Akech proclaimed she is not the type who flaunts her assets or talks about them, she could not resist announcing this very one because owing five houses at just 21 and more importantly having one in the US is a big deal to her.

– Advertisement –

The 21-year-old disclosed that her recent acquisition in Los Angeles, California brings the number of houses she owns to 5.

Akech wrote; ”I DID IT, I BOUGHT MY FIRST HOUSE in America!!!!!

I’m usually quiet about personal things like this, I just be moving in silence but this one is TOO big of an achievement and proud moment for me to not share with the world. I cannot believe that at 21 years old I’m a proud owner of 5 HOUSE!!!

I sit back reflect on my life and the things I have achieved within my career and personal life…. and damn I’m so bloody PROUD of myself for staying focused and working my ass off to get here.

– Advertisement –

I remind myself every single day how extremely BLESSED and FORTUNATE I am and for that I’m beyond GRATEFUL to God, my family, to the people in my life that courage me to keep pushing. To the people who have given me the opportunities that have led to moments like this. I’m grateful to my supporters who motivate me everyday. THANK YOU!!!!

Cheers to New Beginnings!!!

Instagram being weird again not sure why the pictures are black but ok”

[embedded content]

stories@ghbase.com'

Kpakpo

I’m an award-winning Ghanaian blogger. I lurk in your shadows and prick your conscience with my modus operandi. Ultimately, I thrill you with my out of the box reportage.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts:

Singer Zlatan’s ex-girlfriend sent packing by husband Meet the Nigerian designer beloved by Madonna and Lupita Nyong’o #EndSars: You can never silence me.” – Singer Runtown tells Lagos govt Why I want to work with Nigerian artistes –Zimbabwean singer, Wayne FOG

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.