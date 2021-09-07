At just 21, she owns 5 houses including one in the US, meet Adut Akech, former Sudanese girlfriend of Nigerian singer Runtown » ™

South-Sudanese model, Adut Akech, has bought her first house in the United States of America and she is very excited about it.

Although Akech proclaimed she is not the type who flaunts her assets or talks about them, she could not resist announcing this very one because owing five houses at just 21 and more importantly having one in the US is a big deal to her.

– Advertisement –



The 21-year-old disclosed that her recent acquisition in Los Angeles, California brings the number of houses she owns to 5.

Akech wrote; ”I DID IT, I BOUGHT MY FIRST HOUSE in America!!!!!

I’m usually quiet about personal things like this, I just be moving in silence but this one is TOO big of an achievement and proud moment for me to not share with the world. I cannot believe that at 21 years old I’m a proud owner of 5 HOUSE!!!

I sit back reflect on my life and the things I have achieved within my career and personal life…. and damn I’m so bloody PROUD of myself for staying focused and working my ass off to get here.

– Advertisement –



I remind myself every single day how extremely BLESSED and FORTUNATE I am and for that I’m beyond GRATEFUL to God, my family, to the people in my life that courage me to keep pushing. To the people who have given me the opportunities that have led to moments like this. I’m grateful to my supporters who motivate me everyday. THANK YOU!!!!

Cheers to New Beginnings!!!

Instagram being weird again not sure why the pictures are black but ok”

[embedded content]