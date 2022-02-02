Artificial Intelligence And Future Of Humanity, By Babatunde Adekanmbi

Artificial intelligence is a branch of computer science that deal extensively with writing computer programs that can solve problems creatively. ” Solving problems have been highlighted as an essential skill in the workplace , but in a timely fashion and creative manner showcase some level of intelligence in an individual.

Looking at the context of what technological innovation have introduced, the development of artificial intelligence applications with some other peripherals that compliment it existence like robotics, data analytics, big data, machine learning all geared towards making life and processes easier.

There are speculations regarding the future of Humanity in terms of displacement of jobs, eradication of some existing job roles in which the introduction of artificial intelligence have taken full course in that regard.

It expedient as humans we further upskill our existing skill set to better suite some limited job roles that the artificial intelligence have introduced because in reality not all existing job roles can be displaced, we can only experience scrapping of some job roles and companies are willing to align to this New modality as this suite their profit marginalization

We would also now see that workers in AI hope to imitate or duplicate intelligence in computers and robots as an to be in the know particularly understanding the technical know how of working proceedings introduced by artificial intelligence . Employees are now having a better understanding as regards the prerogative behind the interest of corporations in integrating New features emanating from the application of artificial intelligence and there’s for them to align.

It’s evident that to a large extent the introduction of artificial intelligence have displaced some existing job roles and it’s intended to take more as innovators are doing continuous improvement and research on how New features can be applied to further enhances the relevance of artificial intelligence and other peripherals like robotics applications which have delve extensively into the educational, medical space and profer New working modalities for effectiveness in this sector. The FMCGs cannot be taken out as robotics machine now aid the production processes .

Why this impact of artificialintelligence have greater control on job roles companies can equally integrate learning faculties to upskill their personnels to suit the New Woking modalities set up by this innovation. The cost implications of attain some level of knowledge in this regard is pretty unaffordable particularly for the unskilled, semiskiled Labour.

The Future of Humanity in terms of displacement of jobs should be placed in a controllable situation and also private and public sectors while trying to maximize profits and safe cost should avoiding jeopardizing the interest of their personnels and this can increase the rate of unemploymentin our society.

The Government can also contribute by setting up policies that ensure the interest of employees are guided, corporations adhere to this policies and also in their capacities create an ecosystem that not only accomodate the introduction and continuous developmentand improvement of artificial intelligence and other relatable resources but ensuring there is a striking balance for all concerned parties

Sourced From Sahara Reporters