Art fair ‘1-54’ returns to London with galleries from Africa

Twenty galleries from Africa are among 47 exhibitors at the ‘1-54’ art fair holding this weekend in London.

The contemporary African art fair opens its doors at London’s Somerset House with a record number of galleries from Africa but it also showcases works from across Europe and North America according to organisers.

Over the past seven years 1-54 has established itself as a leading voice in the global discussion on contemporary African art.

This year’s fair will see international galleries from 17 countries, representing a selection of the best contemporary African artists. All exhibitors will showcase work at 1-54 Online Powered by Christie’s, with 29 exhibitors at Somerset House.

The fair will showcase the work of more than 110 emerging and established artists from Africa and its diaspora, working in a wide variety of mediums and from a range of geographical backgrounds.

It is also accompanied by 1-54 Forum, an extensive talks programme with international artists, curators, art historians and cultural producers.

Sourced from Africanews