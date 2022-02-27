You are here
Africa 

Arrests at anti-war protest in Russia

Village Reporter ,

Last updated: 4 hours ago

Russians in cities spanning from Moscow to Siberia have taken to the streets again on Sunday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Demonstrators marched in city centres, chanting “No to war.” In St. Petersburg, where dozens gathered in the city centre, police in riot gear grabbed protesters and dragged some to police vans, even though the demonstration was peaceful. According to the OVD-Info rights group that tracks political arrests, by Sunday afternoon police detained at least 356 Russians in 32 cities over anti-war demonstrations.

More about

Sourced from Africanews

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.