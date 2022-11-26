Apostle Suleman Calls Out Nigerian Pastors Over Death Of Sammie Okposo

Johnson Suleman, the senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, has called out pastors over the way they treated late gospel singer Sammie Okposo when the deceased needed help.

Suleman took to his verified Twitter page to slam some unnamed pastors, noting that he was very disappointed with the way they treated Sammie.

He revealed that these pastors are posting pictures of late Sammie, but when the singer needed them the most, they rejected him.

Superman wrote: “Now they post his pictures…but never reached out in his trying times.

“He told me what pastors did to him and we both wept..”

Apostle Suleman further disclosed that there’s no love in the church of God anymore.

“Love has left the church.. We have more ‘lawyers’ who are ready to judge than intercessors ready to restore..

“Rest in power my brother.. You conquered!”

