You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Antoi puts Buju on Baka

Village Reporter ,

Born and raised in Jamaica and America respectively, and as a result of growing up in a multicultural environment with your ears listening to different genres of music, your music tends to have a spice of various genres, and this is what Antoi brings to the table.

Antoi

After two successful back to back singles earlier this year opening the stage with a performance for Teni’s maiden Florida show on July 29, 2021.

Antoi is ready to serve his new and ever growing fanbase with a new single dubbed “Baka” and he is assisted by fast-rising Nigerian star Buju.

The word ‘baka’ is coined from the Nigeria/Ghana lingo and it’s often used as a substitute for the word ‘body’ and this goes further to elaborate on the theme of the song which preaches the importance of body positivity.

Antoi puts Buju on Baka

Baka is an Afro-pop record with the traditional drums, guitar, and a keyboard in the background all properly played and mixed together to give a very melodic and infectious sound with a high replay value.

Antoi, assisted by Buju, then come on to talk about and appreciate the physical appearance of the woman that fascinates them.

#FeaturedByAntoi

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.