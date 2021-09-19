Home | News | General | Amid marital drama, Nigerian music legend 2baba celebrates 45th birthday with Super Eagles star in US

2baba seems to have put his marital drama behind him as the Nigerian music sensation celebrates his 45th birthday in the US

The superstar was spotted grooving at a nightclub along with Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechuhwu Ezenwa

While Wizkid’s song ‘Soco’ filled the air, 2baba and the goalkeeper sang and danced along as other guests celebrated too

Nigerian music legend 2baba was spotted at a US nightclub as he celebrates his 45th birthday in style dancing and grooving.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa who was also at the bash shared a clip of himself and the music icon as they danced and sang along to Wizkid’s track ‘Soco’.

They were seen having fun as they danced away alongside other guests at the venue as Wizkid’s song continued to sound.

2baba celebrates 45th birthday in style.

Photo: ikechukwu.ezenwa

Source: Instagram

Goalkeeper Ezenwa quickly shared a clip as he held onto the ‘birthday boy’ who could only sing and dance along.

2baba clocks 45 on September 18, 2021

Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia has clocked a new age on Saturday, September 18, and the legendary musician used the opportunity to hint that all is back to normal with his wife, Annie.

2baba posted a photo of him and Annie which was captured at an event they both attended. The image showed the moment he almost shared a kiss with his beautiful wife.

In the caption that accompanied the post, 2baba explained that he is human and prone to make mistakes in life.

The singer, however, added that he keeps working to be the best version of himself. 2baba wrote:

“I know I’m not without mistakes neither I’m I perfect but we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well.”

In a different portion of his note, the singer wished himself a happy birthday and also prayed for his home.

Annie Idibia celebrates her mother in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba’s wife, Annie, continues to live her best life amid her ongoing marital crisis with the music superstar.

Annie recently dedicated a special post to her mother on Instagram and she had a lot of endearing words for her.

The post came along with a mash up video in which Annie’s mum and her children were seen having a fun time during a trip.

In the caption, she extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to her mum for being a good grandmother.

Source: Legit.ng

