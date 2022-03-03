Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni given six-month suspended sentence

Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni was given a six-month suspended sentence according to reports from the National Committee for the Liberation of Detainees.

The journalist, who became a symbol for the fight for press freedom in Algeria, had been senteced in August 2020 to three years in prison accused of “inciting an unarmed group”.

The sentence was later reduced to two years on appeal.

Khaled Drareni was arrested in March 2020 while covering a march of the Hirak Movement.

The journalist spent a total of 11 months behind bars.

Drareni founded the news website Casbah Tribune and is also a correspondent for NGO Reporters Without Borders and French-language channel TV5 Monde.

