Afrobeat music star, Femi Kuti opts for cremation after death

AFROBEAT maestro Femi Kuti has informed that he wished to be cremated when he passes on.

Kuti said he didn’t want to be buried with a loud ceremony but prefers cremation and a close-knit burial ceremony.

The son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti disclosed this at the New Africa Shrine, Ikeja during his performance last Sunday.

The 59-year-old singer said, “When I die, please cremate me, burn my body. It is the most hygienic way. Have you all thought about Ikoyi cemetery, this Lagos has been in existence for let’s just say 60 years and people die, if they don’t die today, they will die tomorrow and that burial ground has never been full and if you check it, it is not like it’s 1 million acres since I was little when we used to bury people there.”

Kuti, alongside his son Made Kuti, were among the Nigerians nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards in one of the 86 categories.

Femi Kuti and Made Kuti’s joint album, ‘Legacy +,’ was nominated for the Best Global Music Album at The 64th Grammys.

The Kuti’s were nominated in the same category alongside Angelique Kidjo for her album, ‘Mother Nature,’ Rocky Dawumi for the album, ‘Voice of Bunbon Volume 1,’ and Wizkid for his album, ‘Made In Lagos.’

