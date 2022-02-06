The world hasn’t seen best of Nigerian music – Oye Akideinde

A music business entrepreneur, Oye Akindeinde, who recently joined the advisory board of TurnTable Charts, has said despite the amazing strides made by afrobeats singers, the world had yet to see the best of Nigerian music.

He told Sunday Scoop, “Nigerian music, fondly called afrobeats, is now global. The industry is replete with amazing talent. I feel the world does not have the full story of our music industry as data about it is still fragmented. This is where TurnTable charts will make the most impact. Piecing all the pieces of the puzzle together to give us the true industry picture, offer a roadmap of what songs, musicians and genres Nigerians listen to and consume. It would help artistes know the reception their music is getting from the public.”

On what he will be bringing to the table as a member of the organisation’s advisory board, Akindeinde said, “The team at TurnTable is made up of intelligent entrepreneurs with the never-say-never attitude. I’m glad to provide them with my years of experience in the music business across Sub-Saharan Africa. I will also provide them with the knowledge got from my time as the Chief Information Officer of a Media monitoring company.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music