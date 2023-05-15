Afrobarometer’s 10th national surveys planning meeting opens in Accra

Members of the Afrobarometer, a pan-African, nonpartisan survey research network have gathered in Ghana for the launch of its 10th round of national surveys.

The planning meeting taking place in Ada, south of the country will afford the network the chance to plan towards the next round of surveys, covering critical data gathering on social-economic issues.

Over a period of five-days starting on Monday, May 15, members of the Afrobarometer would design the form the upcoming round 10 survey would take.

Instruments and methodologies, data quality assurance measures, and results dissemination strategies would be discussed at the meeting.

The Afrobarometer surveys now cover up to 40 African countries and is destined to become a leading source of data for African governments in responding to concerns of citizens.

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf joined other high profile individuals including national partners from 40 African countries to open the meeting.

Johnson Sirleaf, a member of Afrobarometer’s International Advisory Council told the gathering that data is key to lifting up many African countries from poverty and under development.

“There needs to be greater recognition of the importance of timely data at all levels of society. This includes the development of public awareness campaigns that highlight the importance of data in the context of African development, as well as establishing mechanisms to ensure that data is used effectively to inform policymaking,” she said.

The former president was convinced that “The impact of data-driven decision-making will be felt across the continent,” sooner rather than later.

Afrobarometer Round 10 was officially launched with a keynote speech by @MaEllenSirleaf, the host nation representative Amb Perpetual Dufu on behalf of Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and Afrobarometer CEO @joeasunka. #ABRound10 #ABGoesToAda #VoicesAfrica pic.twitter.com/Bf5rtenSWv — Afrobarometer (@afrobarometer) May 15, 2023

The Ghana meeting by Afrobarometer is the first in-person meeting since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another key highlight of the opening ceremony was the “time with our founders,” where Prof @gyimahboadi , @BobMattes1 and Michael Bratton took us down memorial lane.#ABRound10 #ABGoesToAda #VoicesAfrica pic.twitter.com/fqeG6iNjnM — Afrobarometer (@afrobarometer) May 15, 2023

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds