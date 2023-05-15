You are here
Afrobarometer’s 10th national surveys planning meeting opens in Accra

Members of the Afrobarometer, a pan-African, nonpartisan survey research network have gathered in Ghana for the launch of its 10th round of national surveys.

The planning meeting taking place in Ada, south of the country will afford the network the chance to plan towards the next round of surveys, covering critical data gathering on social-economic issues.

Over a period of five-days starting on Monday, May 15, members of the Afrobarometer would design the form the upcoming round 10 survey would take.

Instruments and methodologies, data quality assurance measures, and results dissemination strategies would be discussed at the meeting.

The Afrobarometer surveys now cover up to 40 African countries and is destined to become a leading source of data for African governments in responding to concerns of citizens.

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf joined other high profile individuals including national partners from 40 African countries to open the meeting.

Johnson Sirleaf, a member of Afrobarometer’s International Advisory Council told the gathering that data is key to lifting up many African countries from poverty and under development.

“There needs to be greater recognition of the importance of timely data at all levels of society. This includes the development of public awareness campaigns that highlight the importance of data in the context of African development, as well as establishing mechanisms to ensure that data is used effectively to inform policymaking,” she said.

The former president was convinced that “The impact of data-driven decision-making will be felt across the continent,” sooner rather than later.

The Ghana meeting by Afrobarometer is the first in-person meeting since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

