Afro Pop Singer, Detailmadeit set to release ‘Shashe’ hit





By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Popular Abuja-based Afro Pop Singer, Chidubem Kenechukwu Udeoji, known as ‘Detailmadeit’, says he is set to drop the much awaited single ‘Shashe’ hit.

Udeoji made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja.

The 27-year old Abia born Afro Pop singer said the song was to encourage Nigerians to be hard working, believe in God and be positive and hopeful for a better future.

The graduate of Management and Business from Skidmore College in New York said he got the inspiration when he, his friends Danny Boy and Okita, were in Galaxy Studio in Abuja to have a session.

“The song Shashe which means work or hustle in Yoruba, was mixed and mastered in Germany. My dad heard the song and he recommended that I add a base drum known as Log Drum that is used in South Africa to make it danceable.

“So, I sent it to my friend David in Abuja and to other friends in Germany and Switzerland, and it was added. It is so amazing that a song written in 2020, now has a new sound in 2023 and is set to be released.

“On the video, when I went to Canada to sea my brother and rest for a month, a friend from Nigeria encouraged me to do a video and also collaborate with other people there. That was how I met Lexi, APS Visuals and others.

“The single would be available online, on all streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, Youtube and many others. It will be available for free download,” he said.

Detailmadeit, who also holds a Master’s Degree in Audio Production from University of West Minister in the UK, said he started music professionally in 2014 and had not looked back.

He has collaborated with DJ Neptune, Baby Fresh, and many Abuja-based singers.

“Detailmadeit and ‘Shashe’ is coming with a new style in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry. Odumodu has opened the door and I and others from Abuja here are about to enter through that door.”

The Galaxy Record Limited owner astonished upcoming artistes never to give up in their music struggles, adding that ” if you give up, you have lost.

“Sometimes, it is difficult, but try to stick to your dream and a breakthrough will certainly come through. That is what ‘Shashe’ is talking about and will be out on May 26,” he said. (NAN)

Sourced From Nigerian Music