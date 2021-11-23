Africa’s largest musical festival comes alive in Nigeria again

THE Experience, an all-night gospel music concert hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the metropolitan Senior Pastor of the House on The Rock, holds on December 3, 2021 from 8pm WAT (7pm GMT).

This is the 16th edition of the concert scheduled to hold at the Rock Cathedral in Lekki area of Lagos State from 8pm.

It is a hybrid event that will be streamed live online and around the world.

The premier edition of the Experience in December 2006 attracted a crowd of 40,000 people.

Since then, the music festival has grown exponentially with hundreds of thousands of worshippers flocking to Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos and millions more congregating online.

Setting aside class, race, tribe, tradition, colour, religion or even the weather, the people gather to worship and praise God from dusk till dawn, making it the biggest gospel concert globally.

In 2020, in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, The Experience was streamed exclusively online on YouTube, Facebook and other streaming platforms, attracting five million views.

This year, the festival is a hybrid event featuring Online and Live ministrations from gospel ministers such as Travis Greene, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Dunsin Oyekan, Donnie McClurkin, Kike Mudiaga, Planetshakers, Tim Godfrey, Eben, Sidney Mohede, Ana Paula Valadao Bessa, Sheldon Bangera, Mercy Chinwo, William McDowell, Chevelle Franklyn, Chandler Moore, Kike Mudiaga and Nokwe the Poet.

In the words of the convener of The Experience, Pastor Paul Adefarasin: “The Experience is a significant contributor to both our National and State economies through tourism and its associated businesses.

“This year, we want everyone to know that wherever they are is The Experience, so make it count.”

Furthermore, Adefarasin stressed that the event will continue to be free.

However, friends who will be attending the live event at The Rock Cathedral in Lekki should be at the venue on time as they will be allowed in on a first-come, first-serve basis as limited spaces are available.

