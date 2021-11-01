African leaders arrive at the Cop26 summit

African leaders alongside international delegates began arriving in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday for the COP26 climate conference. They were greeted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Some of those who arrived Monday at the summit include Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Rwandan Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente.

Representatives of more than 200 countries are gathering for the conference.

From October 31 to November 12 they will discuss new targets for cutting or curbing the growth of emissions that contribute to climate change.

African countries are expected to use the COP summit to demand rich nations honour and then deepen their pledges to fund the fight

In 2009 rich countries first pledged to muster $100 billion annually, from all sources, to help poorer nations, a target that was to be achieved by 2020 but the 2020 goal was missed and Britain’s COP president, Alok Sharma, has admitted it is unlikely to be achieved before 2023.

Official figures show that between 70 and 80 percent of the $100 billion target had been delivered, “but a lot of countries didn’t see the money on the ground”, he claimed.

Sourced from Africanews