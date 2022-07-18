African Economic Conference invites researchers to submit papers for 2022 edition

The organizers of the African Economic Conference have issued a call for research and policy papers that focus on the event’s theme: Supporting Climate-Smart Development in Africa.

This year’s conference will be held from December 9–11 in Port Louis, Mauritius. As has been the practice over the years, it will be hosted by the African Development Bank, the Economic Commission for Africa, and the United Nations Development Program.

The call for papers is underpinned by the need to address Africa’s vulnerability to climate change through innovative solutions and accelerate investments through green growth strategies.

Experts have warned that most Africans and the African economy will suffer from extreme weather events, which have become more frequent and severe, causing damage to agriculture, tourism, cities, infrastructure, water, and energy systems, and even the extractive sector.

The call for papers is in the following four subthemes:

Just energy transitions in African economies,

Climate change and agriculture,

Climate-smart industrialization of Africa, and

Climate-smart governance.

Young African researchers are encouraged to submit their papers to share their work with a broader audience, gain knowledge from more seasoned scholars, and broaden their networks.

The conference welcomes policy- and solution-oriented papers that are linked to the event theme and based on strong empirical work. Papers should include innovative mechanisms that African countries could use to mobilize financial resources to mitigate and adapt to climate risks.

A panel will select the best conference paper following assessment of all entries. The organizers will reward the winning author at an award ceremony. A special issue of the African Development Review will publish selected papers.

The submission guidelines are available on the conference website. Interested authors should submit their papers to aec2022@afdb.org by 30 August 2022.

Since its inception in 2006, AEC has mainly supported research, policy discussion, and knowledge sharing on issues affecting Africa.

African Development Bank Group