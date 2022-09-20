African Development Bank president Adesina to join world leaders for UN General Assembly

African Development Bank Group head Dr. Akinwumi Adesina will join other world leaders for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City to discuss global issues such as the impact of climate change, Russia’s war in Ukraine and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the first time in two years for the UN General Assembly to be held in person due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The assembly’s theme this year, A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges, reflects the urgent and unprecedented need for global cooperation to confront these issues.

The African Development Bank’s delegation led by Dr Adesina will participate in a number of high level meetings including the Global Food Security Summit; a high-level meeting on the Sahel jointly organized by the United Nations and the African Union; a presidential dialogue group on nutrition; a meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group on food, energy, and finance; and the inaugural meeting of the Global Leadership Council for the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

Adesina will meet with the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the President of the Rockefeller Foundation Raj Shah, and other development partners..

He will also attend the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum, a conference for international business investment. Other participants expected to attend include Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, Bill Gates, co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, Facebook’s parent company, and Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corp.

African Development Bank Group