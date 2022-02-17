African Development Bank Group President attends 6th European Union-African Union Summit

Who: African Development Bank Group

What: 6th European Union-African Union Summit

When: 17-18 February 2022

Where: Brussels, Belgium

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, will attend the sixth European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels on 17-18 February 2022. The meeting will bring together European and African leaders and heads of European, pan-African, and other global bodies to dialogue on closer cross-continental partnerships to address security, governance and prosperity.

The EU-AU summit presents a unique opportunity to lay the foundation for a renewed and deepened partnership, with the highest political commitment, based on trust and a clear understanding of mutual interests. The aim is to launch an ambitious Africa-Europe investment package, considering global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis.

A joint declaration on a common vision for 2030 is expected to be adopted by the summit participants.

