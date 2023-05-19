Africa Investment Forum to hold Investment Roundtable during African Development Bank Group’s 2023 Annual Meetings

What: Africa Investment Forum Investment Roundtable

Who: Africa Investment Forum founding partners

When: Monday, 22 May 2023; 15:00-17:00 Egypt time (GMT+3)

Where: The Capital Restaurant, Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Center. (Participation is by invitation only)

The Africa Investment Forum will organize an investment roundtable at the Capital Restaurant in the Sharm El Sheikh Conference Center, Egypt, on the sidelines of the African Development Bank’s Annual Meetings. The Forum’s Senior Director, Chinelo Anohu, will host the roundtable.

The Bank’s 2023 Annual Meetings offer the Africa Investment Forum an opportunity to rally developmental, institutional, and commercial investors and other key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to advance critical projects toward bankability.

The roundtable will include a presentation on strategic investment opportunities, followed by a Question and Answer Session.

The Africa Investment Forum will hold a series of investor roundtables in 2023 ahead of its Market Days event. The Market Days, scheduled for 8-10 November 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco, will have the theme Unlocking Africa’s Value Chains.

The 2022 Market Days took place from 2-4 November in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. The event, which showcased bankable projects in transport, energy, healthcare, agriculture, and ICT, drew $31 billion in investment interest from African and global investors.

The African Development Bank is holding its 2023 Annual Meetings in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from 22-26 May under the theme, Mobilizing Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa.

African Development Bank Group