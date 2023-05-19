African Development Bank names Armand Nzeyimana Acting Director of Development Impact and Results Department

The African Development Bank Group has appointed Mr. Armand Nzeyimana, a national of Burundi, as Director of the Development Impact and Results Department, effective 1st May 2023.

Nzeyimana, a results-oriented professional with over 30 years of experience, has been Manager of the Bank’s Delivery Support and Implementation Division since November 2017.

He has been instrumental in enhancing accountability for delivery and building a high-performance culture within the institution. He also led vital institutional reforms and the review of the Bank’s cost structure and efficiency metrics.

During the challenging Covid-19 period, Nzeyimana led a multi-departmental team advising Senior Management on optimal operations delivery plans within prudential limits.

In recent years, he spearheaded the Bank’s support to government delivery units and the establishment of the African Delivery Units Network, a platform for sharing knowledge, experience and expertise among delivery units in Africa.

Before joining the Bank, Mr. Nzeyimana held various positions in multilateral development institutions and international non-governmental organizations in Africa and the Caribbeans, leading financial controls, organizational effectiveness and performance management activities since 1989.

He holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Western Michigan University (1993) and a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) de Montreal, Canada (1988).

Commenting on his appointment, Nzeyimana said: “I am deeply honored by the opportunity to lead the Development Impact and Results Department’s amazing team during this interim period. I am very grateful to President Adesina for the confidence and trust placed in me through this appointment. I look forward to working under the guidance of the Senior Vice-President with talented colleagues across the Bank to further enhance and accelerate the Bank’s development results for a more resilient, inclusive and prosperous continent.”

African Development Bank Group