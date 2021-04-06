Africa Information Highway (AIH) Live Exchange #Session 5

What: Africa Information Highway Live Exchange 5 Who: African Development Bank, Open Data Watch and partners When: Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 12.00-13:45 GMT Where: Virtual

This session will provide an opportunity to learn about international open data rankings and how African countries can improve their positions. It will provide participants with clear and specific guidance on leveraging the power of open data platforms.

It will consist of a series of presentations from the Bank, its partners and two target countries – Nigeria and Zimbabwe – on how they are using their AIH portals to improve their data openness. The Bank team will present an update on AIH activities that can help countries improve their open data rankings.

The webinar is co-organized by Open Data Watch, an international, non-profit organization of data experts working to bring change to organizations that produce and manage official statistics. Open Data Watch will introduce participants to the concept of open data and their ranking system and highlight success stories in Africa.

The AIH Live Exchange is a free monthly webinar to discuss data management and data dissemination topics. It is also a platform for countries to share their experiences on the use of their open data platforms.

Register here to participate.

Agenda

AIH Live Exchange #Session 5

Moderator: Rafik MAHJOUBI, Senior Data Expert, ECST.1, AfDB

Time Topic Presenter 12.00 – 12:05 Introduction Louis K. KOUAKOU Division Manager Economic and Social Statistics Division (ECST.1) and OIC Director Statistics Department, AfDB Presentation from partner 12:05 – 12:25 State of Open Data in Africa Jamison CROWELL Open Data Manager – Open Data Watch Presentation from countries 12:25 – 12:55 Open Data in Africa: Nigeria’s Experience Lucky OGIDAN National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria Open Data in Africa: Zimbabwe’s Experience Godfrey MATSINDE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency Summary of feedback from participants 12:55 – 13:20 Open Data in your countries: Challenges & Best Practices

Q/A Ivie ADIDI Statistics Department – AfDB Presentation from AfDB 13:20 – 13:35 How open data platforms can help countries improve their ranking in data openness. Momar KOUTA Statistics Information Systems Officer

Statistics Department – AfDB 13:35 – 13:45 Wrap-up of the session Moderator

