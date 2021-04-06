Africa Information Highway (AIH) Live Exchange #Session 5
|What:
|Africa Information Highway Live Exchange 5
|Who:
|African Development Bank, Open Data Watch and partners
|When:
|Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 12.00-13:45 GMT
|Where:
|Virtual
This session will provide an opportunity to learn about international open data rankings and how African countries can improve their positions. It will provide participants with clear and specific guidance on leveraging the power of open data platforms.
It will consist of a series of presentations from the Bank, its partners and two target countries – Nigeria and Zimbabwe – on how they are using their AIH portals to improve their data openness. The Bank team will present an update on AIH activities that can help countries improve their open data rankings.
The webinar is co-organized by Open Data Watch, an international, non-profit organization of data experts working to bring change to organizations that produce and manage official statistics. Open Data Watch will introduce participants to the concept of open data and their ranking system and highlight success stories in Africa.
The AIH Live Exchange is a free monthly webinar to discuss data management and data dissemination topics. It is also a platform for countries to share their experiences on the use of their open data platforms.
Register here to participate.
Agenda
AIH Live Exchange #Session 5
Moderator: Rafik MAHJOUBI, Senior Data Expert, ECST.1, AfDB
Time
Topic
Presenter
12.00 – 12:05
Introduction
Louis K. KOUAKOU
Division Manager
Economic and Social Statistics Division (ECST.1) and OIC Director
Statistics Department, AfDB
Presentation from partner
12:05 – 12:25
State of Open Data in Africa
Jamison CROWELL
Open Data Manager – Open Data Watch
Presentation from countries
12:25 – 12:55
Open Data in Africa: Nigeria’s Experience
Lucky OGIDAN
National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria
Open Data in Africa: Zimbabwe’s Experience
Godfrey MATSINDE
Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency
Summary of feedback from participants
12:55 – 13:20
Ivie ADIDI
Statistics Department – AfDB
Presentation from AfDB
13:20 – 13:35
How open data platforms can help countries improve their ranking in data openness.
Momar KOUTA
Statistics Information Systems Officer
13:35 – 13:45
Wrap-up of the session
Moderator
African Development Bank Group