Africa Fellows in Education Program launched

The Global Education Analytics Institute (GEAI), in collaboration with the Partnership for Economic Policy (PEP), has launched a research and policy development fellowship designed to build local capacity and improve education decision-making across sub-Saharan Africa.

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, PEP has a long history of building capacity for policy analysis in communities facing educational and economic inequalities. Supported by funding from the Yidan Prize, the fellowship is the first program of the newly established GEAI and will be led by its Executive Director, Ramaele Moshoeshoe.

The program will initially support a cohort of four fellows in 2023, with eight more to follow in 2024. All fellows will complete a two-year fellowship, gaining relevant experiences in education policy research and analysis, as well as opportunities to network with international researchers and policy advisers.

“Africa faces a learning crisis and has limited local capacity to generate cutting-edge education policy research and analysis to guide policymakers. The Africa Fellows in Education Program aims to address this crisis; It provides a unique opportunity for young Africa-based scholars and education policy analysts to hone their skills, be part of a network of highly competent researchers and policy advocates, and improve education decision-making in the continent,” said Ramaele Moshoeshoe, GEAI Executive Director.

The program’s inaugural fellows include four distinguished researchers in the field of development economics: Amadou Jallow of Gambia, Heleen Hofmeyr of South Africa, Jaah Mkupete of Tanzania, and Yselle Flora Malah Kuete of Cameroon.

Amadou Jallow, an economics lecturer and unit head of the economic program at University of The Gambia, specializes in research on development economics, with a focus on migration, education, agricultural policies, and impact evaluations in developing countries.

Heleen Hofmeyr, a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University, has led numerous large-scale research projects in South Africa. Her work focuses on the role of socio-emotional skills in education, with a particular interest in supporting vulnerable children.

Jaah Mkupete, a development economist and affiliated lecturer at University of Dar-es-Salaam, Mkwawa University College of Education, specializes in studying human capital accumulation, with a focus on health and education. His research also seeks to understand the interaction between climate change, food systems, gender, and nutrition in sub-Saharan Africa.

Yselle Flora Malah Kuete, a researcher and lecturer at University of Yaoundé II in Cameroon, has collaborated with international organizations to improve primary education systems in sub-Saharan Africa. Her projects analyze factors affecting elementary school performance, and study regional and gender disparities in education quality.

